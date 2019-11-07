Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 88,329 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 11.3% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $358,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $676,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura upped their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.70. 2,635,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,452. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $355.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

