Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Shares Up 6.8%

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.09, 2,275,124 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 985,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSLR. Bank of America upped their target price on Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vivint Solar from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $807.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 97.07%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,714.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,936. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.