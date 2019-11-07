Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 187.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.59 ($2.44).

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

VOD traded up GBX 0.98 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 163.42 ($2.14). 48,728,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion and a PE ratio of -5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.08. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

