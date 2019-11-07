Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Hits New 1-Year High at $178.14

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €178.14 ($207.14) and last traded at €177.60 ($206.51), with a volume of 118929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €177.72 ($206.65).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOW3 shares. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €193.00 ($224.42) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €211.00 ($245.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €185.64 ($215.86).

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €162.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €152.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

