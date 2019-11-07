Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%.

VYGR traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 281,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,258. The company has a market cap of $551.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

