Waste Connections Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of WCN opened at C$118.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$121.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.60. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$96.16 and a 1-year high of C$128.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Waste Connections from C$102.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 20,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.34, for a total transaction of C$2,386,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,916,157.99.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

