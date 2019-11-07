Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Increased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Waste Management by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM opened at $109.93 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day moving average is $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.