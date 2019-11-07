Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and W. R. Berkley (NASDAQ:WRB) Critical Comparison

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Watford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 8.82% 10.75% 2.42% Watford N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for W. R. Berkley and Watford, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 2 4 1 0 1.86 Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20

W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus target price of $64.23, indicating a potential downside of 6.63%. Watford has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.90%. Given Watford’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than W. R. Berkley.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Watford’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $7.69 billion 1.64 $640.75 million $2.67 25.76 Watford $575.23 million 1.00 -$34.88 million N/A N/A

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Watford.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Watford shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

W. R. Berkley pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Watford does not pay a dividend. W. R. Berkley pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Watford on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation, property casualty, general liability, professional liability, and excess and umbrella coverage insurance products, as well as coverages for technology, ambulatory surgery centers, chiropractors, and concierge physicians; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; pollution liability and coverages to contractors, consultants, and owners; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for life sciences and travel industries; coverage for excess liability, construction wrap-ups, and completed operations; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime-related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

