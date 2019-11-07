Wavesbet 24-Hour Volume Hits $517.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. In the last week, Wavesbet has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Wavesbet has a market cap of $275,933.00 and approximately $517.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

