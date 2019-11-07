Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.30% of Clean Harbors worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,564,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 921,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of CLH traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,947. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $85.63.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $99,452.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $97,455.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,569.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,793 shares of company stock worth $1,797,347 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

