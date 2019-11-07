Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,803,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,184,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $131.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.02.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.