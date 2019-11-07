Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,353 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of Markel worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 545.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,504,000 after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 61,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,091,000 after acquiring an additional 36,649 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,403,000 after acquiring an additional 35,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 158,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,170.60, for a total transaction of $292,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,640,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.58, for a total value of $214,430.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,631,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock worth $4,969,137. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,174.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,159.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,112.11. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,216.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,073.67.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

