Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,824 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.24% of AGCO worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AGCO by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 16.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 96.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stephens started coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 target price on AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

AGCO stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 510,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $796,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,208,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $364,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,558.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

