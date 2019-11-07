Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 751,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 30,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.66. 7,751,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

