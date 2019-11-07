Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.77% of OceanFirst Financial worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,600,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after buying an additional 112,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 39,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

OCFC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 127,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

