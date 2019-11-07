Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Uniqure (QURE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ: QURE) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2019 – Uniqure is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Uniqure was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2019 – Uniqure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2019 – Uniqure had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

10/15/2019 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2019 – Uniqure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Uniqure is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2019 – Uniqure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/3/2019 – Uniqure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

10/2/2019 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2019 – Uniqure is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Uniqure is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Uniqure NV has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $451,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $189,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,116.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,426. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Uniqure by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 9.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

