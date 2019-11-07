Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.43 and last traded at $54.65, 2,573,173 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,140,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura set a $48.00 price target on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Weibo’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 29.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,591,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,658 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 116.5% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,016,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after purchasing an additional 547,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at about $15,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $15,663,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 11.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,096,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,863,000 after purchasing an additional 328,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

