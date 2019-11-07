Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.92, but opened at $17.46. Welbilt shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 114,969 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 52.45%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other news, CEO William Johnson bought 13,496 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Welbilt by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Welbilt by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Welbilt by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

