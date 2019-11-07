Wells Fargo & Co Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $130.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOW. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $112.72. 1,377,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

