West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.75

Press coverage about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a media sentiment score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

West Mountain Environmental has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02.

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

