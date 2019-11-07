Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) Director Purchases C$42,300.00 in Stock

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) Director David Grenville Thomas bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,527,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,906,662.62.

CVE WHN opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 million and a PE ratio of -22.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83. Westhaven Ventures Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Get Westhaven Ventures alerts:

Westhaven Ventures Company Profile

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.