Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 156 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 201.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,424,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.54.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,654. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $121.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average of $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

