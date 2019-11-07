Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,876 Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $3,661,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 118.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,290,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,024,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,623,000 after acquiring an additional 946,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,728,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 430,398 shares in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UMC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 12,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,701. United Microelectronics Corp has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

