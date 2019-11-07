Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BB&T Corp raised its position in Metlife by 3.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 139,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Metlife by 5.2% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Metlife by 84.0% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 36,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Metlife by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Metlife by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,993,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,006,000 after acquiring an additional 339,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.51.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,048. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

