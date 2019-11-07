Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 555.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

In related news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 1,873,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,069. STMicroelectronics NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.42.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.12.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.