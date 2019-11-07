Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,191,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,765,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 61.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,298,000 after buying an additional 2,999,492 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,438,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 137.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,710,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,148,000 after buying an additional 2,148,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,987. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Activision Blizzard to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $280,889.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,511 shares of company stock worth $6,997,557. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.