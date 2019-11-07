WeTrust Market Capitalization Tops $1.82 Million (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Liqui, Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1,079.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

