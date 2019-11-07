WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,508,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WEX by 877.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,195,000 after purchasing an additional 259,651 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in WEX by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,223,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 211,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in WEX by 544.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 229,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 194,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 694,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after purchasing an additional 136,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.95. 8,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,277. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.33.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

