WhiteCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,518.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $33,518.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 61% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, LBank and FreiExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, EXX, Cryptopia, LBank, ZB.COM and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

