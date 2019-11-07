Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Rating Reiterated by Imperial Capital

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)‘s stock had its “inline” rating reissued by Imperial Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Imperial Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

WLL stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $695.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 141.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 36.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 74,635.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 283,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 283,615 shares during the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

