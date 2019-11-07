WidePoint (WYY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WidePoint (NASDAQ:WYY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYY opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.