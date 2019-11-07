Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WLDN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of WLDN opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

