William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Monday, November 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

NYSE:UAA opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 106,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 38.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

