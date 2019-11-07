Willingdon Wealth Management Buys New Shares in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth about $2,721,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $344,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of UGI by 25.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of UGI by 2,296.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.85. 1,526,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

