Willingdon Wealth Management Has $402,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Willingdon Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,645,966 shares of company stock worth $202,229,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,909,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88. The company has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

