Willingdon Wealth Management Sells 3,399 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Willingdon Wealth Management reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 41.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,632,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,832,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 76,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 36,439 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,531,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after buying an additional 339,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of -0.08.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.