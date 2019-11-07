Winding Tree 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $384.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $384.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00222313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.01444067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00120619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

