Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $104.00 price target on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wingstop from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.87. 11,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,255. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 57.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

