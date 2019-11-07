WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.31, 3,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.82% of WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

