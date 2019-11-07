WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.85, 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28.

Get WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DRW)

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.