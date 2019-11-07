WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.83 and last traded at $47.83, approximately 809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96.

Get WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000.

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEW)

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.