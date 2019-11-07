WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $35.06, 1,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 43,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPS. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 266,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 203,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

