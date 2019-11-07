WOLLO Achieves Market Cap of $471,620.00 (WLO)

WOLLO (CURRENCY:WLO) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, WOLLO has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WOLLO token can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bitfinex. WOLLO has a market cap of $471,620.00 and $8,149.00 worth of WOLLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00223054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.01447142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029510 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00120731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WOLLO Token Profile

WOLLO’s total supply is 674,999,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,057,496 tokens. The Reddit community for WOLLO is /r/pigzbe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WOLLO’s official website is pigzbe.com. WOLLO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOLLO

WOLLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOLLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOLLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOLLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

