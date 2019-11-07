Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.46. 16,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,679. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.06. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $568.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

