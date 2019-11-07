Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Workiva updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.16-0.15) EPS.

NYSE:WK traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 524,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Workiva has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Scott G. Ryan sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $32,343,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,142,038 shares of company stock worth $64,386,888. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

