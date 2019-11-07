Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xerox's third-quarter 2019 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The company’s bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. Xerox has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. Its post-sale driven business model provides significant cash generation capacity. Reorganization under a new holding company should help Xerox attain greater strategic, operational and financial flexibility. Year to date, the stock has outperformed the industry. On the flip side, Xerox continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Revenues have declined over years.”

Get Xerox alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xerox from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

XRX stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.79. Xerox has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other Xerox news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,005,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 256.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,973,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 187.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,465,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,291,000 after buying an additional 1,606,245 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 21.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,262,000 after buying an additional 1,300,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xerox by 22.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,208,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,834,000 after buying an additional 1,153,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Xerox by 68.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,051,000 after buying an additional 1,034,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xerox (XRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.