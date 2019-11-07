Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xperi has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Xperi stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.34. 488,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,846. Xperi has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Xperi had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 151,165 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Xperi by 886.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 155,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,738 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 227,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $2,241,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

