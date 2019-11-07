Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $19.97, approximately 6,653 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

YARIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.

Yara International ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

