YEE Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, YEE has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $211,190.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, ABCC, DigiFinex and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.11 or 0.06253945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002263 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014314 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00047041 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Huobi, DEx.top, FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.