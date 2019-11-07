YEE (YEE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.89 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, YEE has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, DEx.top, OKEx and DigiFinex. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $121,680.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, FCoin, CoinTiger, DEx.top, ABCC, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

